62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers hold Texas A&M scoreless in last 9 minutes in 78-66 win

2 hours 10 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 10:09 PM January 26, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Four Tigers in double figures led by Cam Thomas' game high 28 points as LSU knocks off Texas A&M for the second time this season 78-66. LSU held the Aggies scoreless for the last 8:50 of play in the second half. LSU improves to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days