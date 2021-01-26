Tigers hold Texas A&M scoreless in last 9 minutes in 78-66 win

Four Tigers in double figures led by Cam Thomas' game high 28 points as LSU knocks off Texas A&M for the second time this season 78-66. LSU held the Aggies scoreless for the last 8:50 of play in the second half. LSU improves to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play.