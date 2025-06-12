Tigers hold press conference ahead of College World Series game

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers talk before their first matchup of the College World Series.

The Tigers' first game against the Razorbacks is on Saturday at 6 p.m. LSU beat Arkansas in their regular-season series in May.

If the Tigers lose on Saturday, they will play the loser of UCLA and Murray State at 1 p.m. If they win, they will play the winner of that game.

This is the Tigers' 20th appearance in the College World Series — the second appearance in three years.

All of these games will be televised on ESPN.