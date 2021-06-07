Tigers force a winner take all title game after 4-1 win vs Oregon

BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball forces a game 7 in the Eugene Regional after a 4-1 vs. Oregon on Sunday night.

After coming into the game in the 2nd, freshman pitcher Javon Coleman pitched 6 inning and only allowed 3 hits.

Devin Fontenot would close things out in the final 2 innings.

Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews both hit home runs in the win.

LSU and Oregon will play again Monday night with a first pitch scheduled for 9 p.m. CST to decide the Eugene Regional Title. Television broadcasts for the Monday night finale have not been finalized at this point.