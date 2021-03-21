Tigers drop series to Mississippi State with 3-0 loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three Mississippi State pitchers combined to limit LSU to no runs on five hits Saturday night as the second-ranked Bulldogs posted a 3-0 win over the 10th-ranked Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is 15-5 overall, 0-2 in conference play, and Mississippi State improved to 16-3 overall, 2-0 in the SEC. The teams will meet in Game 3 of the series at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network+, and it can be heard on all the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher, Will Bednar (1-0), earned the win, as he worked five shutout innings and allowed three hits, one walk and no runs. Reliever Preston Johnson pitched two scoreless innings before closer Landon Sims worked the final two frames to earn his second save of the year.



"Mississippi State has a great pitching staff, and I give them a lot of credit, but we've got to find a way to generate some offense," said LSU coach Paul Mainieri . "Kids come to LSU because they want to challenge themselves against the best. If you want to play in the big leagues someday, you've got to rise up and hit this kind of pitching. It's hard, but we've got to find a way to hit against them."

LSU starter Landon Marceaux (2-1) turned in a brilliant effort, but was charged with the loss. Marceaux allowed two hits, one unearned run and three walks through seven innings while recording three strikeouts. Marceaux has not allowed an earned run in 31.1 consecutive innings, dating back to last season.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't get a victory for Landon," Mainieri said. "He's a terrific pitcher, and hopefully he'll continue to pitch this way for us all year, and we'll get better as a team around him."

Mississippi State took advantage of a lead-off walk and an LSU error to score a run in the fifth and break a scoreless tie. Shortstop Lane Forsythe lifted a sacrifice fly to score catcher Logan Tanner with the Bulldogs' first run.

MSU added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by centerfielder Rowdey Jordan, and the Bulldogs extended the lead to 3-0 when DH Luke Hancock walked, moved to third on Tanner's double and scored on a groundout by first baseman Josh Hatcher.