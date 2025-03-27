Tigers back in action at The Box on Thursday for start of SEC series against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU baseball opens an SEC series clash against the Mississippi State on Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers are 23-3 on the season with a 4-2 mark in conference play after dropping two out of three games to the Texas Longhorns last weekend.

LSU is coming off a 17-4 midweek victory over the ULL Ragin' Cajuns after an explosive offensive performance where the Tigers scored 9 runs in the first inning.

LSU is near the top of the conference and country in multiple statistics so far this season. The team is No. 1 in the SEC in team batting average with a .338 mark, No. 1 in the conference in hits with 290, No. 1 in doubles with 68, No. 2 in on-base percentage with a .462 mark and No. 3 in runs scored with 262.

Mississippi State is 16-9 this season including a 1-5 record in the SEC. The Bulldogs dropped three games to Texas to open conference play before they lost two of three games at Oklahoma last weekend.

Mississippi State leads the overall series with LSU with a record of 212-196-1, but LSU has won 13 of the past 17 SEC regular season series against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has captured two series in a row over the Tigers including winning two of three games last season in Starkville, Mississippi.

First pitch between LSU and Mississippi State is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and the game will air on the SEC Network.