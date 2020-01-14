70°
Tigers arrive back in Baton Rouge with championship trophy

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is back in the capital city after claiming a national title Monday night.

The team buses were seen rolling back onto campus around noon Tuesday. Players were greeted with a crowd of cheering fans as they hopped off the buses. 

Click the player above to see the full video of the Tigers' arrival.

