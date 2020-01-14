70°
Latest Weather Blog
Tigers arrive back in Baton Rouge with championship trophy
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is back in the capital city after claiming a national title Monday night.
The team buses were seen rolling back onto campus around noon Tuesday. Players were greeted with a crowd of cheering fans as they hopped off the buses.
Click the player above to see the full video of the Tigers' arrival.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans search Baton Rouge for newspapers commemorating national title
-
Converted LSU fans from Ohio call trip to Superdome 'amazing'
-
Tigers arrive back in Baton Rouge with championship trophy
-
Tigers arrive back in Baton Rouge after championship win
-
National Championship post-game press conference with Coach O