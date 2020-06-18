Tigerland bar to test staff after concerning number of patrons test positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - At least one Tigerland bar owner said his entire staff will be tested for coronavirus after a wave of positive cases were discovered in people who had visited Tigerland establishments.

It's virtually impossible to link the virus cases directly to the popular drinking jaunt area as the virus can spread everywhere and people show symptoms across a varying timetable.

"Any place can pose a threat," the state's top COVID-19 doctor reaffirmed Thursday, reminding people to follow social distancing recommendations.

"We need everybody to be vigilant about their surroundings," Dr. Alex Billioux said.

Bars are allowed to reopen in Louisiana under the current phase of business operations. Next week, the state will update whether Louisiana can move into the so-called phase 3.

"These are college kids, and they're partying," one bar owner said to WBRZ after numerous patrons to various Tigerland bars tested positive for coronavirus after visiting establishments.

On social media, people claimed to have tested positive after a weekend at the bars. Posts were not just from people in Baton Rouge, but also New Orleans, who reported groups came to Baton Rouge from out of town.

It is not certain that the infected patrons contracted the virus specifically from Tigerland.

Since June 10, there have been 4200 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, the governor said Thursday.

