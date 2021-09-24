Tigerland area apartment fire reportedly displaces multiple people

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a fire broke out at a Tigerland area apartment complex Thursday night.

An eyewitness who says they were displaced by the blaze told WBRZ that a building in Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue caught fire around 9 p.m. in an incident that left four units damaged and multiple residents displaced.

Apartment managers put the displaced residents up in a hotel for the night.

WBRZ has reached out to officials for more information on the incident, and this article will be updated as additional details are confirmed.