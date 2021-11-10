Tigerland apartment complex, site of recent killing, among most visited spots by police

BATON ROUGE - Since January, police have responded to calls at Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Drive at a dizzying rate.

The complex, which was the site of a double shooting Sunday that left a 17-year-old dead, has been visited by police 406 times in 2021.

"The police said, 'we've been here a lot,'" East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "That's when we said, 'let's run the data.' When we ran the data, that's when we saw so many calls for service."

Only two other locations within the city limits have generated more police calls this year than Tiger Plaza.

The Mall of Louisiana tops the list for Baton Rouge Police calls for service in 2021, followed by an apartment complex in the 1200 block North Ardenwood Drive.

Following Tiger Plaza, other locations with the highest call volume include 650 North Ardenwood Drive, 4017 Plank Road and 9999 Gwenadele Avenue.

Top Six Call for Service Locations in 2021

Calls for service include every dispatch—from a stalled vehicle to a shooting.

Of the 406 calls for service to Tiger Plaza this year, 59, the highest, single category, has been for residential alarms.

Since January, police have been dispatched to 11 shooting calls at the complex.

A spate of violence dating back years at Tiger Plaza has led Moore to move for the complex to be declared a nuisance.

Moore has met with the property owners on several occasions, saying they have taken steps to improve the complex, like adding cameras and increasing patrols during problem hours. He adds that changes still need to be made.

"We see that they're still continuing to have shootings and calls for service," Moore said.