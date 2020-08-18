82°
Tiger Woods' tween son wins Junior Golf tournament

2 hours 15 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 August 18, 2020 7:25 AM August 18, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Charlie (far right) won a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, in August of 2020.

Tiger Woods's 11-year-old son Charlie seems to have inherited his father's golfing talents.

CNN reports that last weekend, Charlie participated in a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where he easily dominated his opponents and topped the leaderboard.

Charlie shot a three-under 33 across nine holes in the boys' 11-year-old division. He finished with no bogeys and three birdies.

The tween's famous father, Tiger Woods, was in attendance, could be seen in photos shared on social media acting as Charlie's caddy for portions of the event, carrying his bag of clubs between rounds.

This isn't the first time Woods Sr. has been seen pictured caddying for his son. In January, video surfaced of Charlie practicing his golfing skills ahead of a junior tournament in Florida, with his dad standing behind him. 
Last month, Woods told GolfTV that it's "an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him."
"He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions," Woods said. "I've kept it competitive with his par."
    He also complemented his son, noting "I wish I had his move."
    Woods shares two children -- Charlie, and 13-year-old Sam -- with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010.
