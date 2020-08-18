Tiger Woods' tween son wins Junior Golf tournament

Charlie (far right) won a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, in August of 2020.

Tiger Woods's 11-year-old son Charlie seems to have inherited his father's golfing talents.

CNN reports that last weekend, Charlie participated in a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where he easily dominated his opponents and topped the leaderboard.

Charlie shot a three-under 33 across nine holes in the boys' 11-year-old division. He finished with no bogeys and three birdies.

The tween's famous father, Tiger Woods, was in attendance, could be seen in photos shared on social media acting as Charlie's caddy for portions of the event, carrying his bag of clubs between rounds.

This isn't the first time Woods Sr. has been seen pictured caddying for his son. In January, video surfaced of Charlie practicing his golfing skills ahead of a junior tournament in Florida, with his dad standing behind him.