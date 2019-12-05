Tiger Truck Stop owner using viral camel incident to draw in customers

GROSSE TETE - Three months after Caspar the Camel grabbed international headlines when he had his testicles bit by a customer he sat on, the owner of Tiger Truck Stop is looking to cash in on the bizarre event.

"We thought it was a good idea to monopolize on that," Mike Sandlin said.

Earlier this week, two billboards went up along I-10 featuring Caspar and the phrase, "Stop in for gas and a bite."

"The first time I saw it, I was like 'oh my god,'" truck stop manager Pam Bossier, said.

When trying to decide the best way to promote the Caspar and the other animals housed at the truck stop, Sandlin said he got plenty of ideas for a catchy advertisement.

"Basically, you know, everybody had a few ideas," Sandlin said. "Some of them were quite colorful."

One of the billboards sits just off the interstate after the LA 415 exit. Another can be seen west of the truck stop, but Sandlin has plans to add more.

"We more than likely will put up at least one more west of us," Sandlin said. "First runner right now is 'how's it hanging.'"

Even though they've only been seen by drivers for a few days the truck stop says they are working.

"People seem to like them and it's brining in more customers," Bossier said.

Bossier adds a little humour helps when dealing with an unheard of situation like the one that went viral in September.

"I mean seriously, we have a cafe, come have a bite," Bossier says, holding back laughter.