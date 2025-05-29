69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tiger staff pitching well ahead of postseason play

4 hours 19 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 28 2025 May 28, 2025 May 28, 2025 9:15 PM May 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The biggest strength for the LSU baseball team going into the postseason is its pitching staff.

The Tigers are seventh in the nation with a 3.72 ERA and showed their toughness in the SEC Tournament this past weekend, allowing just five runs in two games.

Zac Cowan and Casan Evans, two of LSU's best arms this season, didn't even pitch this past weekend. The two have had some hiccups late in the season, so the rest may do the two good going into a postseason where LSU's best pitchers will see a bunch of action.

"There was a thought in the back of my mind that if they did not pitch last weekend, it was not going to be the worst thing in the world," said head coach Jay Johnson.

Trending News

LSU opens regional play Friday against Arkansas Little Rock at 2 p.m. over at Alex Box Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days