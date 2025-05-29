Latest Weather Blog
Tiger staff pitching well ahead of postseason play
BATON ROUGE - The biggest strength for the LSU baseball team going into the postseason is its pitching staff.
The Tigers are seventh in the nation with a 3.72 ERA and showed their toughness in the SEC Tournament this past weekend, allowing just five runs in two games.
Zac Cowan and Casan Evans, two of LSU's best arms this season, didn't even pitch this past weekend. The two have had some hiccups late in the season, so the rest may do the two good going into a postseason where LSU's best pitchers will see a bunch of action.
"There was a thought in the back of my mind that if they did not pitch last weekend, it was not going to be the worst thing in the world," said head coach Jay Johnson.
LSU opens regional play Friday against Arkansas Little Rock at 2 p.m. over at Alex Box Stadium.
