Tiger Stadium vaccination event will offer choice of Pfizer, Moderna shots to employees

BATON ROUGE - LSU will host a vaccination event for employees at Tiger Stadium Friday, and those who sign up can choose between the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

The university says the event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26. The site will be located in the south endzone of Tiger Stadium. Participants will enter through Gate 22. Parking is available in lot 401 across South Stadium Drive.

Those who schedule appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will get the Pfizer shot. Appointments from noon to 4 p.m. that day will get the Moderna vaccine.

You can register for the event here.