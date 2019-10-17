64°
Tiger Stadium sold record amount of beer for LSU-Florida

1 hour 38 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 October 17, 2019 3:51 PM October 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU played an exciting game on the field against Florida Saturday, but things were just as lively in the stands.

According to numbers released by LSU Athletics, Tiger Stadium concession stands sold more than 54,000 alcoholic beverages throughout the game.

It's a new record in the stadium's young history of selling alcohol to fans, roughly doubling the 27,235 beers that were sold in LSU's long-awaited first game with stadium-wide booze sales back in August.

A full breakdown of Tiger Stadium's concession sales can be found below.

54,794 - beer/wine  
52,840 - water/soda  
11,723 - hot dogs  
8,592 - nachos
6,107 - popcorns  
5,997 - burgers

The numbers do not include sales in club areas and suites, as those are provided by separate vendors.

