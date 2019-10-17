Latest Weather Blog
Tiger Stadium sold record amount of beer for LSU-Florida
BATON ROUGE - LSU played an exciting game on the field against Florida Saturday, but things were just as lively in the stands.
According to numbers released by LSU Athletics, Tiger Stadium concession stands sold more than 54,000 alcoholic beverages throughout the game.
It's a new record in the stadium's young history of selling alcohol to fans, roughly doubling the 27,235 beers that were sold in LSU's long-awaited first game with stadium-wide booze sales back in August.
A full breakdown of Tiger Stadium's concession sales can be found below.
54,794 - beer/wine
52,840 - water/soda
11,723 - hot dogs
8,592 - nachos
6,107 - popcorns
5,997 - burgers
The numbers do not include sales in club areas and suites, as those are provided by separate vendors.
