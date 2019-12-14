Tiger Stadium's new field is on the way

67°
BATON ROUGE - LSU shared video of the work being done to replace the playing field surface of Tiger Stadium.

In a social media post Friday, LSU showed heavy equipment moving around dirt ahead of new grass expected to be placed later.
As LSU made plans to replace the field, it gave fans an opportunity to save pieces of the grass field for themselves.  Within minutes of being made available, hoards of people nabbed the blocks of grass. You can see how quick Tiger fans came to collect grass from the field here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/lsu-fans-will-get-to-take-home-a-piece-of-tiger-stadium-history/
Some families also used the grass to cover the graves of their super-fan loved ones who recently died. You can watch the meaningful story here: https://www.wbrz.com/videos/he-would-have-loved-this-family-plants-tiger-stadium-turf-over-lsu-superfan-s-grave

