89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tiger Stadium lit in crimson and gold to pay tribute to George Floyd

2 hours 31 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 9:37 AM June 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday night Tiger Stadium paid tribute to the late George Floyd.

The stadium was lit in crimson and gold, his high school's colors. 

On Tuesday morning, the university tweeted, "We honor the life of George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter" 

Floyd was killed by a Minnesota Police Officer who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

His death, the latest in a series of fatal shootings of African Americans at the hands of members of law enforcement, led to public outcry for racial equality. 

Since Floyd's death, citizens across the globe have organized demonstrations and protests in support of racial equality.  

Floyd will be buried Tuesday, June 9 in Houston, Texas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days