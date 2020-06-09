Latest Weather Blog
Tiger Stadium lit in crimson and gold to pay tribute to George Floyd
BATON ROUGE - On Monday night Tiger Stadium paid tribute to the late George Floyd.
The stadium was lit in crimson and gold, his high school's colors.
On Tuesday morning, the university tweeted, "We honor the life of George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter"
We honor the life of George Floyd— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 9, 2020
Tiger Stadium was lit on Monday night in Floyd’s high school colors, Crimson and Gold. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2Lyijelx3u
Floyd was killed by a Minnesota Police Officer who has since been arrested and charged with murder.
His death, the latest in a series of fatal shootings of African Americans at the hands of members of law enforcement, led to public outcry for racial equality.
Since Floyd's death, citizens across the globe have organized demonstrations and protests in support of racial equality.
Floyd will be buried Tuesday, June 9 in Houston, Texas.
