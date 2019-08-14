88°
Tiger Stadium among top 5 greatest college football venues of all time, Sports Illustrated says

Wednesday, August 14 2019
Source: Sports Illustrated
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's iconic football stadium is one of the greatest venues in the sport's history, according to Sports Illustrated.

An article published by the national sports magazine this week places Death Valley as the fourth-best college football stadium of all time. The stadium's size, state-of-the-art jumbotrons and "raucous" atmosphere propelled it to one of the top spots on the list.

"Tiger Stadium is one of the craziest and most exciting places to watch a game, and it’s hard to beat the atmosphere when Alabama comes to town," the article read. 

The stadiums that beat out LSU for the top three spots include Notre Dame Stadium, Michigan Stadium and UCLA's Rose Bowl.

You can see the full list here.

