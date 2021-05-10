Tiger spotted roaming around Houston neighborhood

Photo: KTRK/ABC 13

HOUSTON, Texas - Take a walk around the average suburban neighborhood in Houston and you might expect to see a house cat, or even a small feral cat, roaming around.

What one does not expect to encounter is a 140 pound to over 600 pound cat that, upon opening its large and rather frightening mouth, emits a roar that can be heard up to two miles away.

But according to Houston's KTRK, ABC 13, that's exactly what locals encountered in their neighborhood over the weekend, a large tiger leisurely strolling through the front yards of suburban homes.

The wild animal was seen Sunday, around 8 p.m. in a west Houston subdivision near the Highway 6 and Memorial area.

KTRK says local authorities were summoned, but by the the time they arrived the tiger was gone.

Video footage of the encounter reveals a neighbor grabbing the animal by what appears to be a collar and leading it into a home.

KTRK also reports that at one point, another man appeared to point a gun at the tiger before it was led inside.



You can watch the video of the encounter above. Credit: KTRK, ABC 13





KTRK reports that it is still unclear where the animal may have come from or who was responsible for it; the situation remains under investigation by local authorities.



According to Texas law, tigers can technically be owned as pets as long as the owner is able to obtain a certificate of registration.

