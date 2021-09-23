Tiger's Stingley very questionable for State game

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said his star defensive player, cornerback Derek Stingley is "very questionable" for the Tigers game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville.

Orgeron speaking with the media on Thursday evening said that junior corner from Dunham High School in Baton Rouge aggravated a prior injury Stingley suffered in fall camp.

Should Stingley be unable to play on Saturday, it would mark the second straight year that the future NFL player would have missed the game against Mississippi State.

Last season in the opening game of the year Stingley did not play after suffering from an undisclosed illness that kept him from the field.

LSU will start SEC play on Saturday morning with an 11:00 a.m. kick against Mississippi State in Starkville.