'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin launches crypto coin

2 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021 May 5, 2021 May 05, 2021 11:02 AM May 05, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin has launched her own cryptocurrency, according to CNN.

The new digital currency is called $CAT and it allows fans to purchase merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Florida-based Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.
CNN reports that Big Cat Rescue will also launch nonexchangeable tokens in two weeks, and the company says "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."
Baskin tweeted about the new currency in addition to issuing a statement that said, "I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up."

      Baskin is known as a realty star as well as a big-cat rights activist and the CEO of Tampa's Big Cat Rescue.

