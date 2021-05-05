73°
'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin launches crypto coin
"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin has launched her own cryptocurrency, according to CNN.
The new digital currency is called $CAT and it allows fans to purchase merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Florida-based Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.
CNN reports that Big Cat Rescue will also launch nonexchangeable tokens in two weeks, and the company says "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."
Baskin tweeted about the new currency in addition to issuing a statement that said, "I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up."
I'm purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our "pride" of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k— CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021
Baskin is known as a realty star as well as a big-cat rights activist and the CEO of Tampa's Big Cat Rescue.
