'Tiger King,' Joe Exotic diagnosed with prostate cancer

1 hour 22 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Joe Exotic of the 2020 Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," has been diagnosed with cancer,  CNN reports.

The 58-year-old media personality turned convicted felon, whose given name is Joseph Maldonado, wrote a letter explaining that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The letter said, in part, "It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well... Right now, I don't want anyone's pity."

Maldonado's attorney says he's been undergoing medical treatment as well as tests for a variety of issues.

Professionally known as the "Tiger King," in 2019, Maldonado was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin and for other crimes, including animal abuse. 

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence in a Texas federal prison, and is expected to be resentenced after a court order in July. 

