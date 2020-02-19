Tiger hoops buried by Kentucky by three-point barage

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team couldn't keep pace with the hot shooting Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night and lost 79-76 after a frantic comeback attempt fell short.

Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC) knocked down seven of eight three point attempts in the second half to separate the game and take a 15 point lead over the Tigers.

LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) kept the Wildcats close in the first half with a combination of a quick pace and poor shooting from both teams.

The Wildcats started sharing the ball more in the second half and it really showed in their scoring. After just six assists in the first half, the Cats added nine in the second and their field goal percentage benefited. Kentucky shot made 17 of 23 from the floor for a blistering 74%.

LSU had five in double figures led by Skylar Mays with 17 and Darius Days with 13 points.

The Tigers hit the road to face South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.