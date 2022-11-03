Latest Weather Blog
Tiger freshmen star on award watch list
LSU football has had success this season with the help of some young players stepping onto the field and into big roles. on Thursday a pair of those Tiger freshmen were acknowledged for their efforts by landing on a national freshman on the year award watch list.
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins are among a group of 14 players who have been selected as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday.
The play of Campbell and Perkins have been instrumental to LSU’s 6-2 record and No. 10 national ranking. Campbell has started seven games at left tackle and has been one of the most consistent linemen in the Southeastern Conference this year. He was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s win over Florida.
Perkins has established himself as a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball, recording 36 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He’s also intercepted a pass and has seven quarterback pressures. Perkins was named the SEC Freshman of the Week following LSU’s win over No. 7 Ole Miss.
LSU is the only school in the nation with two freshmen on the list of semifinalists. Campbell is one of only two offensive linemen on the list, while Perkins is joined the list by three other linebackers.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. The award Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019, Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020 and Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021.
The following is the list of 14 semifinalist for the award:
Name (Position) School
Terrion Arnold (DB) Alabama
Tetairoa McMillan (WR) Arizona
Richard Reese (RB) Baylor
Malaki Starks (DB) Georgia
Gabe Jacas (LB) Illinois
Deone Walker (DL) Kentucky
Will Campbell (OL) LSU
Harold Perkins (LB) LSU
Jaishawn Barham (LB) Maryland
Drake Maye (QB) North Carolina
Quinshon Judkins (RB) Ole Miss
Abdul Carter (LB) Penn State
Nick Emmanwori (DB) South Carolina
Kelvin Banks (OL) Texas
