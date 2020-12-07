Tiger freshman tight end Arik Gilbert considering leaving LSU

The hits just keep coming for LSU Football and coach Ed Orgeron as reports on Monday night indicated star tight end Arik Gilbert is considering entering the transfer portal and leaving the football team and Baton Rouge altogether.

Reports from Billy Embody of 247sports.com and Brody Miller of the Athletic reported that the 5-star freshman tight end skipped Monday's practice and is homesick and likely headed back home to his home state of Georgia for the remainder of the semester.

Gilbert has become the Tigers leading receiver after star wide-out Terrace Marshall opted out last month. Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The true freshman was flexed out wide to a receiving role this weekend against Alabama where he was featured early in the game, finishing the night with 5 catches for 29 yards.

LSU is currently in the tail-end of their season, they are guaranteed a non-winning record for the first time since 1999. The Tigers are at #6 ranked Florida on Saturday and are currently a 24 point underdog.