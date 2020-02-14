Tiger fans ready for another season at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - A chilly forecast did not deter LSU baseball fans from tailgating for Friday's season-opener at Alex Box Stadium.

"Just opening day," one fan said. "It's the start of baseball. It is now baseball time and we, all of us here, are baseball fans."

Some fans pitched tents to tailgate as early as 8 a.m. Friday. They spent the day warming up with shrimp and corn chowder and fire pits.

Others chose to arrive a little later but still sure not miss the first pitch of the season.

"A good way to spend Valentine's Day," a Tiger fan said. "Who wants to be anywhere else?"

Many couples deciding to skip the fancy night out or steak dinner, opting for strikes and date night at The Box.

"He told me that if I wanted to see him for valentines, that I would have to take off work and come hang out at The Box with him," one wife said. "It was hands down here I am."

Not everyone in attendance though chose to root for LSU.

"My nephew, Cole Barr, is the starting third basemen for Indiana University," said John Stanley, who made the trip from just outside of Indianapolis. "Very good baseball player, I'm here to support him."

While Hoosier fans might be used to the cool temperatures, the talent they're facing on the field might be a different story.

"I tell my friends I'm coming down to watch them open up against LSU, they said 'well is their baseball team any good,'" Stanley said. "I say, most years their baseball team is better than their football team. They're very good."

After the record-breaking season LSU Football just finished, LSU Baseball fans are hoping that rings true.

"I hope for us to go back to Omaha," one fan said. "We've been all these times, I've been 16 times. I mean I want to go back. I like it up there in Omaha."