Latest Weather Blog
Tiger fans pickup their cardboard cutouts at Death Valley
BATON ROUGE - LSU football fans picked up their Tiger Cardboard cutouts Saturday.
Cardboard cutouts placed throughout Tiger Stadium were for sale to fans who couldn't make it into Death Valley for the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From family to friends, to even lost loved ones, fans like Vicki Crochet are keeping their cut-outs and taking them home.
"This was fun for me and my family because we would take a picture every game," said Crochet.
Before football season, LSU started taking orders for tiger cutouts expecting only a couple of hundred people to buy one.
But, like always Tiger Fans did not disappoint.
"A lot of schools did cardboard cutouts, but I think we outsold them," said LSU's director of fan engagement, Heidi Wetherbee.
The net proceeds from the cutouts benefit the LSU Victory fund which helps further the student-athlete experience.
