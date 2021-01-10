35°
Tiger fans pickup their cardboard cutouts at Death Valley

2 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, January 09 2021 Jan 9, 2021 January 09, 2021 9:57 PM January 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Tristen Land

BATON ROUGE - LSU football fans picked up their Tiger Cardboard cutouts Saturday.

Cardboard cutouts placed throughout Tiger Stadium were for sale to fans who couldn't make it into Death Valley for the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From family to friends, to even lost loved ones, fans like Vicki Crochet are keeping their cut-outs and taking them home.

"This was fun for me and my family because we would take a picture every game," said Crochet.

Before football season, LSU started taking orders for tiger cutouts expecting only a couple of hundred people to buy one.

But, like always Tiger Fans did not disappoint.

"A lot of schools did cardboard cutouts, but I think we outsold them," said LSU's director of fan engagement, Heidi Wetherbee.

The net proceeds from the cutouts benefit the LSU Victory fund which helps further the student-athlete experience.

