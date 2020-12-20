Tiger fans not wavering after a pandemic tarnished football season

BATON ROUGE - Fans trickled into Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon, for LSU's last game of the 2020 season against Ole Miss.

"I'm a true fan. I'm going to support them good or bad all of the time. I bleed purple and gold", Nolan Valenti said.

Even though COVID-19 left Valenti in a wheelchair he still made it out to see the Tigers play in person.

"It's a rebuilding season and we got a lot of experience for the young guys, and we're just building it up for next year," Valenti said.



With the stadium capacity reduced to 25%, with very little fans showing up or tailgating this year due to the COVID impacted season, businesses like Fat Boy's Pizza who relies on home games, lost money this season.

"Being footsteps away from Tiger Stadium, it made perfect business sense to be here", Phil Ryan said.

Ryan, who is the operating partner of Fat Boy's opened up for business during the pandemic, but just like Tiger fans, he's expecting a better season and better business next year.

"We'll baton down the hatches, bring in only the staff we need and we'll make it to next year," Ryan said.

Even though it's unknown what the future plans will be for next year's football season business operator Ryan and Tiger fan Valenti both are betting that next year will be much better for the Tigers and Fat Boy's.