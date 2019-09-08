Tiger fans not happy after Texas cheerleaders blow hole through LSU jersey on College Gameday

Image: The Advocate

AUSTIN, TX - Just when you think the highly anticipated showdown between the 6th ranked LSU Tigers and the 9th ranked Texas Longhorns couldn't get any more tense, this happens...

Austin, y’all are showing OUT today. (RIP that lsu jersey tho) pic.twitter.com/pLN9mmdMcQ — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 7, 2019

Earlier Saturday morning on College Gameday, two Texas cheerleaders used an air cannon to blow a hole through an LSU Joe Burrow jersey, setting the tone for tonight's game.

Feeling disrespected, LSU fans took to twitter to express their displeasure.

I’m confused.

I can’t do the “horns down” symbol because it’s taunting or disrespectful...

But you can blow a cannon thru the chest of my QB’s jersey? — GeeGee (@LSUGeeGee) September 7, 2019

Yo.... shredding a teams jersey with the school cannon. That’s just dirty. LSU is going to see that for sure. Not that they needed a reason to get up for this game but why give extra ammunition? #gameday — Brian Stewart (@BStew1223) September 7, 2019

Wait.. did they just shoot a cannon ball through an LSU jersey? Oh they bouta get it tonight — Michel de Broderick (@sir_broderick) September 7, 2019

WBRZ reached out to ESPN regarding the matter, but ESPN would not comment further.

The two teams are set to do battle Saturday at 6:30 P.M. right here on WBRZ.