Tiger fans have mixed emotions about tailgating during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Some LSU fans still have mixed emotions about tailgating not being the same anymore since the pandemic America.

"This doesn't feel like a normal LSU home game," said Tiger fan, Cliff Barton.

The LSU fan was sitting alone in a lawn chair near Tiger stadium, in an area that's usually packed with people tailgating before the game.

"Normally we would be under one of the trees over here cooking. We'd have 15 or 20 people coming in and out eating with us," Barton said.

Unlike Barton Tiger fans Melanie Bordelon and her husband who drove from Lafayette to tailgate said they didn't mind having fewer people at the tailgate.



"We're having a mini-tailgate," Bordelon said. "A lot less traffic getting here, overall we're just happy that we're getting to come out and see the Tigers play."

The parking lot for RV's was practically empty at this game, with only 13 motor homes, in a lot that holds more than 200 RV's.



"I just came out to have a good time, enjoy it the best way possible under the circumstances we have right now," Baylor Demoui said.

Demoui gathered with a few friends and relatives in the RV lot before the game.

Even though many people weren't there, some of the folks said that was a good thing.

"There was no traffic getting out here today. I didn't come out here until 2 o'clock today, so 25% capacity actually has its advantages with getting out here," Damon Hebert said.



The next Tiger home game will be on Nov. 14 against the Crimson Tide.