Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a devastating loss to Kentucky over the weekend, rumors are swirling regarding the fate of Coach O at LSU and his guidance of the current team.

“Look, I love the tigers for many, many years. It’s hard to watch, it hurts a little bit, but they’re missing something,” long-time LSU fan Terry Becnel said.

Some tiger fans are choosing to look on the bright side.

“You know this year I’ve watched pretty much every game so far. I think he’s doing great," another LSU fan, Dennis H said.

Others think it may be time for something new.

“I hate to say anything negative about anybody, but there’s a time where you have to make a change," Becnel said.

Just two years after a National Championship win in 2019, it feels like a fall from grace. But fans remain hopeful that Orgeron can still get the team back on track.

Even Coach O is not impressed with his team's performance this season, acknowledging LSU is held to a higher standard.

"I understand, understand this is not LSU standard performance on the same, my job, I get it. I totally know exactly where I'm at, and I'm gonna go work as hard as I can today," Orgeron said.

If LSU decides to let Coach O go, the buyout would be 70% of the remaining salary of the entire contract, totaling $16.8 million and coming down to $350,000 per month before bonuses and incentives.

Since becoming head coach at LSU, his record has been 8-8 since 2019, and he has failed at hiring assistant coaches.

It's is not the first time Coach O has been in the hot seat. In 2007 he was fired at Ole Miss, but Orgeron believes he learned lessons from that experience.

"You learn what not to do. I think that's the biggest thing," Coach O said in a press conference Monday afternoon.