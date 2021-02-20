Tiger fans excited to see sunny skies on season opener at Alex Box Stadium after days of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Baseball fans had several reasons to be excited to sit in the stands at Alex Box Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, the season opener fell on a beautiful, sunny day after a week of severe winter weather statewide.

For many attendees, it was exciting just to be able to leave the house. The more tolerable temperatures made for the perfect day to kick off the 2021 Tiger Baseball season.

"It's nice to be in the sunshine, that's for sure, and absolutely awesome to be at the LSU baseball game," Roland Dugas said.

After several days of freezing temperatures, icy roads, power outages and busted pipes, that sunshine is a relief.

"It's been so cold you didn't even want to go outside. Kind of unreal you know," Michael and William Newchurch said.

The cousins say they've attended every home game for as long as they can remember. The pair were pleasantly surprised by the weather to kick off baseball season after being cooped up at home because to the freeze.

"I may even have to take my coat off, haven't said that in a week," William said.

"Everyone said man, y'all are crazy it's going to be freezing out there. We got the extra jackets and everything, but I can't believe how beautiful it turned out. You can't ask for a better day than this," Michael said.

They came prepared, much like many other fans seen with blankets and heavy coats, but some say they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"We've never missed a home opener. We've had season tickets since 1983," Mike Perot said.

Perot and his wife say their seats are just a few rows above the ones they were seated in today. Because of the ongoing pandemic, their usual seats are roped off like hundreds of others for social distancing.

Even with these obstacles, the couple says nothing could keep them from cheering on their Tigers.

Since opening day, 346 days had passed without the team playing a game, but supporters are overjoyed to be back in the box.

"I'm just glad this ice is gone and we're back to normal now, or at least I think we are," Perot said, laughing.

"It's a lot better than it's been for the last week. The weather is not a problem," William said.

Michael continued, "And we're from down the Bayou so we say like Coach O, Geaux Tigers!"

The LSU Tigers took on the Air Force Falcons winning six to one. The teams will face off again at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 21 at noon.