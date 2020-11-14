Tiger fans disappointed after LSU-Bama game is postponed

BATON ROUGE - Disappointed Tiger fans gathered to watch college football, this Saturday, but not LSU.

"It's just been heartbreaking," Rachel White said.

The longtime LSU fan is upset that the home game against Alabama, was postponed after several players were affected by the coronavirus.

Instead of tailgating, White spent the afternoon at Zippy's instead.

"We've been tailgating, the same tailgating party for a least 40 years," White said.

As of right now, the LSU-Alabama game has not been rescheduled, which is even more disappointing for this lifelong Tiger fan.



"LSU/Alabama, is such a great tradition. My parents were married in 1944, and they've had 50-yard line seats all these years," White said.

The last time they went to an LSU-Bama game was in 2019 when LSU won against the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2011.