Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new NIL deal

In a new initiative, LSU football fans can now purchase customizable Nike jerseys which will feature the name and number of their favorite football players who opt into the program, and the player will be compensated for the part of the purchase.

According to a LSU release, LSU has near unanimous team participation in the recently announced Fanatics and OneTeam Partners co-branded player jersey program.

“This is a historic day in college athletics, and we’re proud and pleased to bring the storied tradition of LSU Football to the forefront of the sport through co-branded, licensed football jerseys,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase authentic jerseys of their favorite LSU Tigers, and student-athletes will directly benefit from every sale. We cannot wait to see our jerseys on the sidelines and in the stands inside Tiger Stadium next season, and we eagerly anticipate additional player co-branded products for our student-athletes across all sports.”

More information about how fans can purchase the jerseys of their favorite current LSU football players will be made available later this year.