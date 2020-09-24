Latest Weather Blog
Tiger fans bought way more game day cut-outs than LSU expected
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics Department now has an idea of just how many fans bought cut-outs to stand in for them at Tiger Stadium this football season, and it's a lot.
According to a spokesperson for the department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.
Almost 1500 fan cutouts have been purchased to date. If you're wondering if that's a lot, we were given an estimate of maybe 400-600 for the first wave. #LSU fans never disappoint. https://t.co/f6WzqeTdn5— Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) September 23, 2020
LSU announced the promotion last week as a way to allow fans to help cheer on the Tigers even if they couldn't attend home games in person. Fans also have the option to pick up their $50 cut-out at the end of the season.
Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.
You can read more about LSU's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus on game day here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg
-
Livingston Parish residents face flooding yet again, thanks to Tropical Storm Beta
-
Iberville Parish Bars reopen in time for game day
-
Flooding in Lake Maurepas forcing wildlife out into neighborhoods
-
Metro Council defers annexation of Willow Ridge homes from St. George into...
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus