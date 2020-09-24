75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tiger fans bought way more game day cut-outs than LSU expected

1 hour 25 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 September 24, 2020 1:22 PM September 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics Department now has an idea of just how many fans bought cut-outs to stand in for them at Tiger Stadium this football season, and it's a lot.

According to a spokesperson for the department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.

LSU announced the promotion last week as a way to allow fans to help cheer on the Tigers even if they couldn't attend home games in person. Fans also have the option to pick up their $50 cut-out at the end of the season.

Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.

You can read more about LSU's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus on game day here.

