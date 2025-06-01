80°
Tiger fan who caught both of Daniel Dickinson home runs gets baseballs signed

June 01, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A young Tiger fan who caught two of Daniel Dickinson's home run balls during Friday night's Regional game against Little Rock got them signed on Saturday.

Andre Ougel's family shared a photo of the pair that they snapped after the game, but Andre didn't have a pen, so they returned Saturday and got them signed.

LSU Baseball beat Little Rock in that game 7-0 and then had another game on Saturday against Dallas Baptist, winning 12-0 to advance through the bracket. 

