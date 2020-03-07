Tiger bats explode as LSU takes game one over Umass Lowell

BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball had the bats working as they scored 11 runs on 12 hits as they win game one of their series against UMass Lowell 11-2.

LSU scored 11-runs between the third and sixth innings on Friday night. Freshman second baseman Cade Doughty went 3-3 at the plate with a run and three RBI.

Giovanni DiGiacomo also went 3-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Meanwhile on the mound, Cole Henry was given a no decision after throwing 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run.

Matthew Beck would come on in relief and would throw 3 innings and earn the win.

Tonight marked Head Coach Paul Mainieiri's 600th win.

Game 2 of the series is set for 4pm on Saturday.