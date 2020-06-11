Two Tiger baseball players selected in second round of MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE- The condensed 2020 MLB Draft saw two LSU Tiger baseball players drafted in the second round on Thursday night.

Pitcher Cole Henry and outfielder Daniel Cabrera were both selected toward the end of the second round.

Henry was taken with the 55th pick by the Washington Nationals and Cabrera was taken shortly after with the 62nd selection by the Detriot Tigers.

Both players are expected to sign professionally and end their college careers at LSU.

The Tigers 2020 signing class was relatively unscathed in the shortened draft with just two players selected through the full five rounds.

Catcher Drew Romo and pitcher Beck Way were both drafted and are expected to sign professional deals, never making it to campus in Baton Rouge.

Full LSU news release below:

Thursday’s selection marked the second time Henry has been chosen in the MLB Draft. He was selected in 2018 as a high school senior by the Detroit Tigers (38th round).

Henry, a right-hander from Florence, Ala., was voted a 2020 preseason All-American by D1 Baseball. He made four starts for the Tigers in the shortened 2020 season, posting a 2-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings with six walks and 23 strikeouts.

Henry was 4-2 in 2019 with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). He worked 58.1 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average, and he was named to the Freshman All-SEC squad in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Thursday’s selection marked the second time Cabrera has been chosen in the MLB Draft. He was selected in 2017 as a high school senior by the San Diego Padres (26th round).

A 2020 Baseball America First-Team Preseason All-American, Cabrera is a career .305 hitter at LSU with 33 doubles, four triples, 22 homers and 116 RBI.

He batted .345 in the shortened 2020 season (17 games) with three doubles, two homers and 12 RBI. Cabrera played in 59 games for the Tigers in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 50 RBI and 40 runs.

Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.

Cabrera played in the summer of 2018 as a starting outfielder for the United States Collegiate National Team, batting .300 in 14 games with one double, a team-high two homers and six RBI.

LSU Players Drafted

Cole Henry, RHP Round 2 (55th selection) Washington Nationals

Daniel Cabrera, OF Round 2, Competitive Balance B (62nd selection) Detroit Tigers

LSU Commitments Drafted

Drew Romo, C (The Woodlands HS, Texas) Round 1, Competitive Balance A (35th selection) Colorado Rockies

Beck Way, RHP (Northwest Florida State) Round 4 (129th selection) New York Yankees