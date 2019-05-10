Tiger baseball team blown out again in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tiger baseball team got off to a better start in their second game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the outcome was essentially the same as the Hogs scored 11 unanswered runs on the way to a 11-6 series winning victory on Friday night.

LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the home run hitting Razorbacks rallied for 11 runs over the final six innings of play mirroring their effort from game one where Arkansas pelted LSU with five longballs.

The Tigers fall to 30-21 overall and 14-12 in SEC play with game three of the series set for Saturday at 1 p.m..