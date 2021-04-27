Tiger baseball rolls over Grambling in mid-week make-up game

The LSU Tiger baseball team took control of the game early and never looked back as they defeated Grambling 7-0 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU scored four runs in the third inning to grab hold of a 6-0 lead and LSU's pitching staff kept the visiting Tigers off the base paths allowing just five hits none for extra bases.

The Tigers used eight different pitchers, however starter Ma'Khail Hilliard threw three innings of one hit ball, walking none and striking out five.

More information from the LSU release can be found below:

“Grambling has been playing really good baseball recently, and they were coming off a three-game conference sweep last weekend, so I was definitely concerned about this game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “But, I thought our guys played exceptionally well all day.

“We had just played an emotional series at Ole Miss, Arkansas is coming in this weekend, and our players are in the middle of final exams, so the coach has to worry about a ‘trap’ game. (Starting pitcher) Ma’Khail Hilliard gave us three terrific innings, and all of the pitchers threw the ball well. It was a good, solid victory for us, now the guys can focus on their final exams, and then we’ll get ready for Arkansas.”

LSU improved to 25-15 with its fourth win in its past five games. Grambling dropped to 14-20 with Tuesday’s loss.

The shutout was LSU’s fifth this season and improved the Tigers’ record in midweek non-conference games to 10-0 on the year.

The Tigers open a three-game SEC series at 6 p.m. CT Friday against No. 1 Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.