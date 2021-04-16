Tiger baseball rides Marceaux to opening win over South Carolina

The LSU Tigers rode the hot hand of starting pitcher Landon Marceaux for their third SEC win in four games, dispatching South Carolina 5-1 on Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

Marceaux struck out a career high twelve batters as he threw seven innings of three hit ball, allowing no runs will walking just one.

“I just thought we played a really great game tonight in every facet,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We’re playing an outstanding ball club in South Carolina and their pitchers all have power arms. Our at-bats were just tremendous, we only struck out six times against those good arms.

“Landon was an ace in every sense of the word tonight. He got big outs when he needed them; it was an amazing performance by him, he put the whole team on his shoulders, and the whole team played great behind him.”

The Tigers staked Marceaux to an early 2-0 lead when LSU left-fielder Gavin Dugas belted his tenth homer of the season in the first inning.

The Tigers would add two more runs in the 7th and then a Cade Beloso home run in the 8th to end the scoring.

LSU improved to 21-12 overall and 4-9 in the SEC, while South Carolina fell to 22-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

The teams are back at it for Game 2 on Friday night at 7 p.m.. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.