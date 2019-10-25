64°
Tiger baseball holds off Cajuns 8-6 in Pontiff Classic

By: Michael Cauble

LSU baseball scored in five of the first six innings, but needed to hold off the ULL Ragin Cajuns after a late game rally to preserve the 8-6 win.

Alex Bregman led the Tigers at the plate with a 3 for 3 night, scoring two runs and batting in four.  He was just a double short of hitting for the cycle.

LSU lead 6-2 after three innings but the Cajuns came storming back in the 7th inning with four runs.

Tiger relievers Doug Norman and Jesse Stallings combined to blank the Cajuns over the final two innings, with each allowing just one hit and no walks.

LSU will bus directly to Birmingham Alabama the site of their weekend series against Alabama.

