44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tiger baseball falls in game two to Vanderbilt, loses series

42 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 02 2021 Apr 2, 2021 April 02, 2021 11:22 PM April 02, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The LSU Tiger baseball team suffered a second straight lopsided demoralizing loss the number one ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night Alex Box Stadium.

The 11-2 loss falls on heels of a 13-1 loss in game one of the series and assures LSU of a third straight SEC Series loss, moving to 1-7 in conference play.

LSU collected four hits for the second game in a row, and the Tigers were able to break up Dores ace Jack Leier's no-hit streak at 20.1 innings of work.  LSU thirdbaseman Cade Doughty even smacked a home run off the talented pitcher.

The Tiers move to 17-10 overall and will play the final game of the series Saturday at 2 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days