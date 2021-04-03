Tiger baseball falls in game two to Vanderbilt, loses series

43°
Friday, April 02 2021
By: Michael R Cauble

The LSU Tiger baseball team suffered a second straight lopsided demoralizing loss the number one ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night Alex Box Stadium.

The 11-2 loss falls on heels of a 13-1 loss in game one of the series and assures LSU of a third straight SEC Series loss, moving to 1-7 in conference play.

LSU collected four hits for the second game in a row, and the Tigers were able to break up Dores ace Jack Leier's no-hit streak at 20.1 innings of work.  LSU thirdbaseman Cade Doughty even smacked a home run off the talented pitcher.

The Tiers move to 17-10 overall and will play the final game of the series Saturday at 2 p.m.

