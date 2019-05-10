Tiger baseball blown out in Arkansas

67°
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tiger baseball team dropped their fourth straight game, once again dominated by the opposing offense. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks belted out 15 hits on the way to a 14-4 game one victory over the visiting Tigers.

LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings of work continuing a trend of LSU starting pitching struggling.

LSU has now lost four games in a row and in the last three straight they've allowed 45 runs combined.

The Tigers fall to 30-20 overall and 14-11 in conference play.  Game two of the series will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and be televised on the SEC Network+.

