Tiger Athletic Foundation trying to beat out A&M fundraiser ahead of Saturday's game

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tiger Athletic Foundation and Texas A&M's 12th Man Foundation are having dueling fundraisers leading into this weekend's meeting between the Aggies and Tigers.

The winner will be decided by the number of donors, so any amount will make a difference in beating LSU's SEC West rivals. The challenge started this past Sunday and will run through midnight Saturday.

You can contribute by visiting this page: https://www.thanksgivingchallenge.org/pages/rivalry

Anyone who donates is encouraged to post on social media and tag the Tiger Athletic Foundation (@lsutaf on Twitter and @geauxtaf on Instagram). 

