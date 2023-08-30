Man arrested for defying burn ban; called in threat before setting large fire in Tangipahoa Parish

TICKFAW - A "suspicious person" was arrested Aug. 26 for threatening to set and setting a large fire despite the statewide burn ban.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry were called by the Natalbany Fire Department after the man, later identified as Robin Crawford, 37, reportedly called 911 and said he was going to set a fire near Old Genessee Road near LA-1065 in Tickfaw.

When agents found Crawford, he refused all verbal commands and drove away. The LDAF said that after a brief struggle, it was able to take Crawford into custody. It was unclear when he was able to do so, but Crawford was able to set a fire.

Crawford was arrested and the LDAF was able to control the fire he'd set.

He was charged with flight from and resisting an officer, misuse of 911, simple arson, violation of burn ban, simple escape, and communicating false information of planned arson.