Tickets to win St. Jude Dream Home expected to sell out soon; Get one before it's too late

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

Buy tickets on line here or call (800) 726-6409.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, in late July.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. In the last few years, the Dream Home ticket sales were sold out before the giveaway.

Tickets purchased with-in a day of the drawing are also entered into a second drawing: A new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Tickets are $100.

Other prizes include a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation. Although, the deadline to win the gift card was Friday, June 5. Other deadlines are approaching and tickets are expected to sell out in June.

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz