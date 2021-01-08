Tickets to 47th Annual Bayou Classic go on sale Friday

Image from Bayou Classic 2019 Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets to the iconic collegiate gridiron matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University go on sale Friday (Jan. 8).

In October, it was announced that the 47th Annual Bayou Classic would be temporarily moved to Shreveport, La. and played Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Independence Stadium. This announcement came after a decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests which also postponed the 47th Annual Bayou Classic until Spring and not as it is annually played in New Orleans each November.

In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25 percent occupancy for the April game. Tickets sold will automatically be grouped into socially distanced pods inside the stadium.

Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic can be purchased by any of the following means:

-The My Bayou Classic website (www.MyBayouClassic.com)

-Ticketmaster (http://www.ticketmaster.com)

*Please note that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be mobile only.

Ticket prices for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in Shreveport range from $36-51 plus taxes and associated Ticketmaster fees. Tickets include Club-Level, chair back and bleacher seating throughout Independence Stadium.

Officials also add that all tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic must be purchased in advance as there will be no onsite ticket sales for the event.

Information on additional ancillary events surrounding the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in Shreveport will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.