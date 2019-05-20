80°
Tickets still available for Bayou Country Superfest this weekend
BATON ROUGE - This year's Bayou Country Superfest is just days away, but you can still snag tickets for the area's biggest country music celebration.
Weekend passes can still be purchased, ranging from general admission to club seating. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
Saturday's performers include Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dam + Shay and Cassadee Pope. Sunday will feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.
More ticket information can be found here.
